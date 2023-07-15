After the second round of the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Lindy Duncan is in fifth at -8.

Looking to place a wager on Lindy Duncan at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Lindy Duncan Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Duncan has shot better than par on six occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 15 rounds played.

Duncan has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Duncan has finished in the top five once in her past five appearances.

Duncan has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five appearances. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score once.

Duncan will look to continue her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 38 -3 257 0 8 1 2 $115,593

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Duncan has one top-five finish in her past two appearances in this tournament. Her average finishing position has been fifth.

Duncan has made the cut one time in her previous two entries in this event.

The most recent time Duncan played this event was in 2023, and she finished fifth.

The par-71 course measures 6,642 yards this week, which is 363 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Duncan has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,505 yards, 137 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan was in the 26th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 4.13 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Duncan shot better than only 28% of the golfers (averaging 5.19 strokes).

Duncan shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Duncan recorded five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.0).

Duncan's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the tournament average (3.0).

At that last competition, Duncan's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.4).

Duncan ended the U.S. Women’s Open recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Duncan had more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (2.6).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Duncan Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Duncan's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

