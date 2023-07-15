Following the third round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Harry Hall is in 10th place at -9.

Looking to bet on Harry Hall at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Harry Hall Insights

Hall has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 17 rounds played.

Over his last 17 rounds, Hall has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Hall has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five events, Hall finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 34 -7 272 0 16 1 4 $846,124

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Hall finished 10th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards, 232 yards shorter than the 7,237-yard par 70 for this week's event.

The average course Hall has played in the past year (7,273 yards) is 36 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,237).

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the eighth percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hall shot better than 47% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Hall carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hall carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Hall's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average (5.9).

At that most recent competition, Hall had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Hall ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hall underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

Hall Odds to Win: +10000

All statistics in this article reflect Hall's performance prior to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

