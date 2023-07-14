Friday's contest between the New York Mets (42-48) and Los Angeles Dodgers (51-38) going head to head at Citi Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 14.

The probable pitchers are Julio Urias (6-5) for the Dodgers and Justin Verlander (3-4) for the Mets.

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 45 (59.2%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has entered 76 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 45-31 in those contests.

The Dodgers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 494 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).

Mets Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 3-5-2 in its previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Mets matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Mets have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (32.3%) in those contests.

This season, New York has come away with a win five times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mets have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (405 total runs).

The Mets have pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 4 Pirates L 9-7 Emmet Sheehan vs Luis Ortiz July 5 Pirates W 6-4 Bobby Miller vs Osvaldo Bido July 6 Pirates W 5-2 Julio Urías vs Johan Oviedo July 7 Angels W 11-4 Tony Gonsolin vs Griffin Canning July 8 Angels W 10-5 Alex Vesia vs Reid Detmers July 14 @ Mets - Julio Urías vs Justin Verlander July 15 @ Mets - TBA vs Kodai Senga July 16 @ Mets - TBA vs Max Scherzer July 17 @ Orioles - TBA vs TBA July 18 @ Orioles - TBA vs TBA July 19 @ Orioles - Julio Urías vs Dean Kremer

Mets Schedule