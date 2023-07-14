Braves vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 14
Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (60-29) and the Chicago White Sox (38-54) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on July 14.
The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (9-6) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (3-7).
Braves vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
Braves vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 7-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have won 52, or 68.4%, of the 76 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has entered seven games this season favored by -275 or more and is 5-2 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 73.3% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored 499 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.65 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 4
|@ Guardians
|L 6-5
|Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber
|July 5
|@ Guardians
|W 8-1
|Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill
|July 7
|@ Rays
|W 2-1
|Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 8
|@ Rays
|W 6-1
|Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
|July 9
|@ Rays
|L 10-4
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
|July 14
|White Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Michael Kopech
|July 15
|White Sox
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
|July 16
|White Sox
|-
|Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease
|July 18
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
