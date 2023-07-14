The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves, on Friday at Truist Park.

The White Sox have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Braves (-250). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Braves vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have compiled a 52-24 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 68.4% of those games).

Atlanta has a record of 14-4 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (77.8% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 48 times this season for a 48-38-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have collected a 7-7-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-15 30-14 21-10 39-19 47-24 13-5

