Lucas Glover leads the field at the 2023 Barbasol Championship after one round of play, with a score of -9. Play continues at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky, tune in the second round to see how the action unfolds.

How to Watch the 2023 Barbasol Championship

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par/Distance: Par 72/7,328 yards

Par 72/7,328 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Barbasol Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Lucas Glover 1st -9 63 Ryan Moore 2nd -8 64 Ryan Armour 2nd -8 64 Daniel Brown 4th -7 65 Andrew Novak 4th -7 65

Barbasol Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 7:29 AM ET Hole 10 Lucas Glover (-9/1st), Taylor Pendrith (-3/38th), Peter Kuest (E/99th) 12:43 PM ET Hole 1 Vincent Whaley (+3/136th), Harry Higgs (-4/24th), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-3/38th) 12:10 PM ET Hole 10 Ryan Armour (-8/2nd), Jason Dufner (-4/24th), Jeong-Weon Ko (+4/142nd) 12:21 PM ET Hole 1 Niklas Norgaard Moeller (-5/15th), Seung-Yul Noh (+3/MC), Jonathan Byrd (-2/59th) 7:18 AM ET Hole 10 Doc Redman (-3/38th), Russell Knox (-4/24th), Nathan Kimsey (-3/38th) 12:10 PM ET Hole 1 Ted Potter Jr. (-3/38th), Peter Malnati (-5/15th), Clement Sordet (-5/15th) 7:07 AM ET Hole 10 Daan Huizing (-2/59th), Cameron Percy (-2/59th), Adam Long (-6/8th) 12:43 PM ET Hole 10 Andrew Landry (-3/38th), Robert Streb (+2/127th), Richy Werenski (-2/59th) 8:35 AM ET Hole 1 Michael Gligic (-4/24th), Johannes Veerman (-6/8th), Trevor Werbylo (-2/59th) 1:38 PM ET Hole 10 Patton Kizzire (-5/15th), Scott Brown (-3/38th), John Parry (+2/127th)

