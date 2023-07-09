Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay RaysJuly 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 4, when he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Guardians.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has five doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .276.
- d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 13 games this year (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (38.2%), including three games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.306
|AVG
|.256
|.424
|OBP
|.301
|.653
|SLG
|.372
|7
|XBH
|5
|5
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|9
|8/10
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Eflin (9-4) out to make his 17th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), third in WHIP (.997), and 27th in K/9 (9.2).
