Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Taj Bradley) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has nine doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks while batting .254.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 22.5% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, Ozuna has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (15.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.3% of his games this season (30 of 71), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|.257
|AVG
|.250
|.323
|OBP
|.336
|.471
|SLG
|.509
|14
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|19
|37/14
|K/BB
|27/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Bradley (5-4) takes the mound for the Rays in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.11 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.11, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.