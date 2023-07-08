The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will feature Keith Mitchell. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse is $7,400,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 6- 9.

Looking to wager on Mitchell at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Keith Mitchell Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Mitchell has finished under par five times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Mitchell has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Mitchell has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 35 -3 281 0 19 2 3 $2.5M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Mitchell's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been seventh.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

At 7,289 yards, TPC Deere Run is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,026 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

Courses that Mitchell has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,297 yards, eight yards longer than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Mitchell's Last Time Out

Mitchell was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was strong, putting him in the 87th percentile of the field.

Mitchell was better than 43% of the field at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Mitchell recorded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Mitchell carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (3.6).

Mitchell carded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that most recent competition, Mitchell's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Mitchell finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Mitchell finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Mitchell Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

