Eddie Rosario -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .256 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In 15.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has driven in a run in 23 games this year (29.9%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 34 .255 AVG .256 .291 OBP .326 .490 SLG .487 16 XBH 16 9 HR 5 26 RBI 17 39/8 K/BB 30/12 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings