Eddie Rosario -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .259 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 110th and he is 27th in slugging.

In 61.3% of his 75 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (16.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 29.3% of his games this year (22 of 75), with two or more RBI 10 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (37.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 32 .255 AVG .264 .291 OBP .336 .490 SLG .500 16 XBH 15 9 HR 5 26 RBI 15 39/8 K/BB 26/12 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings