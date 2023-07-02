On Sunday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (batting .390 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 110 hits and an OBP of .411 to go with a slugging percentage of .600. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with five homers in his last games.

Acuna has recorded a hit in 65 of 82 games this year (79.3%), including 33 multi-hit games (40.2%).

He has hit a home run in 24.4% of his games in 2023 (20 of 82), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 42.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 62.2% of his games this year (51 of 82), with two or more runs 20 times (24.4%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 37 .316 AVG .352 .404 OBP .419 .544 SLG .660 22 XBH 23 8 HR 13 25 RBI 29 27/25 K/BB 20/16 18 SB 19

Marlins Pitching Rankings