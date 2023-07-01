The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Laviska Shenault Jr. and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a bout versus the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Injury Status

Shenault is currently not on the injured list.

Laviska Shenault Jr. 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 32 TAR, 27 REC, 272 YDS, 1 TD 9 CAR, 65 YDS (7.2 YPC), 1 TD

Laviska Shenault Jr. Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 45.70 255 97 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 38.57 293 116 2023 ADP - 312 105

Other Panthers Players

Laviska Shenault Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Saints 2 2 90 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Falcons 6 5 26 0 Week 9 @Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 4 3 17 0 Week 11 @Ravens 4 4 7 0 Week 12 Broncos 2 2 19 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 4 4 31 0 Week 15 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Lions 3 3 53 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 3 2 13 0 Week 18 @Saints 1 1 8 0

