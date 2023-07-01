Kamu Grugier-Hill: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Kamu Grugier-Hill is ready to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Panthers square off against the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Kamu Grugier-Hill Injury Status
Grugier-Hill is currently not listed as injured.
Kamu Grugier-Hill 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|44 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Kamu Grugier-Hill 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Colts
|0.0
|1.0
|18
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
