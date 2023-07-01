Justin Houston's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Justin Houston Injury Status

Houston is currently not listed as injured.

Justin Houston 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 21 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 9.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Justin Houston 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Jets 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Browns 2.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 2.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Saints 2.5 2.0 3 1 1 Week 11 Panthers 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 0.5 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

