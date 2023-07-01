Justin Houston: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Justin Houston's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Justin Houston Injury Status
Houston is currently not listed as injured.
Justin Houston 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|21 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 9.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Justin Houston 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Jets
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|2.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|2.0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|2.5
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|Week 11
|Panthers
|0.5
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|0.5
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bengals
|1.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
