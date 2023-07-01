Jaycee Horn is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Panthers collide with the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Jaycee Horn Injury Status

Horn is currently not on the injury report.

Jaycee Horn 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 53 Tackles (2 for loss), 0 Sacks, 3 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Jaycee Horn 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Browns 0 0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Giants 0 0 3 0 0 Week 3 Saints 0 0 2 1 3 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 6 0 1 Week 5 49ers 0 0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 0 1 2 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 0 0 6 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 0 0 3 1 1 Week 11 @Ravens 0 1 4 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 0 0 6 0 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 0 0 6 1 2 Week 15 Steelers 0 0 3 0 0 Week 16 Lions 0 0 6 0 0

