Frederik Andersen 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Might the Carolina Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen win the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +8000.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Frederik Andersen's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +8000 (25th in NHL)
Think Frederik Andersen will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Frederik Andersen 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|34
|Goaltending Record
|--
|21-11-1
|Shots Against
|15.44
|849
|Goals Against
|2.48
|82
|Saves
|13.95
|767
|Save %
|--
|0.903
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Frederik Andersen's Next Game
- Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.