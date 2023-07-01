The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers look like legit contenders in 2023, as they sport +500 odds to win the Sun Belt, which ranks them third in the conference. They also have +100000 odds to take home the CFP National Championship. Check out the numbers below, if you're thinking about placing a futures bet on any of their odds.

Coastal Carolina Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +100000 (Bet $10 to win $10000)

+100000 (Bet $10 to win $10000) Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50)

+500 (Bet $10 to win $50) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Coastal Carolina 2023 Schedule

Coastal Carolina will get the benefit of the 14th-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total from last year (57). The Chanticleers will play six games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 (one of those teams won nine or more games and two of them picked up fewer than four wins).

Opponent Date Week Result @ UCLA September 2 1 - Jacksonville State September 9 2 - Duquesne September 16 3 - Georgia State September 21 4 - @ Georgia Southern September 30 5 - @ Appalachian State October 10 7 - @ Arkansas State October 21 8 - Marshall October 28 9 - @ Old Dominion November 4 10 - Texas State November 11 11 - @ Army November 18 12 - James Madison November 25 13 -

