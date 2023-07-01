The 2023 season win total set for the Clemson Tigers, 10, puts them above any other ACC team.

Clemson Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 10 +105 -125 48.8%

Tigers' 2022 Performance

From an offensive standpoint, Clemson ranked 48th in FBS with 410.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 28th in total defense (335.0 yards allowed per contest).

From an offensive standpoint, Clemson ranked 66th in FBS with 231.9 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 78th in passing yards allowed per contest (231.5).

Clemson put up a 6-1 record at home and was 4-1 away last year.

Clemson's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats D.J. Uiagalelei QB 2,514 YDS (62.0%) / 22 TD / 7 INT

554 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 39.6 RUSH YPG Will Shipley RB 1,182 YDS / 15 TD / 84.4 YPG / 5.6 YPC

38 REC / 242 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.3 REC YPG Antonio Williams WR 55 REC / 598 YDS / 4 TD / 42.7 YPG Phil Mafah RB 515 YDS / 4 TD / 36.8 YPG / 5.3 YPC Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB 78 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 2 INT Barrett Carter LB 65 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 2 INT Trenton Simpson LB 59 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK K.J. Henry DL 45 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK

Tigers' Strength of Schedule

The Tigers are playing the 19th-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

Using its ACC opponents' combined win total last year, Clemsonwill be facing the 31st-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

Clemson will play eight games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes two teams that ended with nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Clemson 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Duke September 4 - - 2 Charleston Southern September 9 - - 3 Florida Atlantic September 16 - - 4 Florida State September 23 - - 5 @ Syracuse September 30 - - 6 Wake Forest October 7 - - 8 @ Miami (FL) October 21 - - 9 @ NC State October 28 - - 10 Notre Dame November 4 - - 11 Georgia Tech November 11 - - 12 North Carolina November 18 - - 13 @ South Carolina November 25 - -

