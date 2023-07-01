Chris Kirk is in the field at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, taking place from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a bet on Kirk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Chris Kirk Insights

Kirk has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Kirk has had an average finish of 43rd.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Kirk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 34 -5 280 1 17 3 4 $3.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Kirk's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 17th.

Kirk has made the cut in each of his last three trips to this event.

Kirk finished 17th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 346 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,024).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

The average course Kirk has played in the past year has been 58 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Kirk's Last Time Out

Kirk was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.1 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.3 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which placed him in the 12th percentile among all competitors.

Kirk was better than 85% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.83.

Kirk did not record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Kirk recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Kirk had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that most recent tournament, Kirk's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Kirk finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Kirk recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.4.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Kirk Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.