The Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway, and Callum Tarren is currently in 14th place with a score of -5.

Looking to place a wager on Callum Tarren at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Callum Tarren Insights

Tarren has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in two of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Tarren's average finish has been 42nd.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Tarren has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 27 -7 278 0 14 1 3 $1.8M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Tarren finished 20th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 346 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,024).

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Tarren will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,268 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Tarren's Last Time Out

Tarren finished in the 19th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.81 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 84th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Tarren shot better than 48% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

Tarren carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, worse than the field average of two.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Tarren recorded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Tarren's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average of 7.6.

In that last tournament, Tarren's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Tarren finished the Travelers Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Tarren recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Tarren's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

