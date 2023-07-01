Bryce Young: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will square off against the New Orleans Saints at 7:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Young's stats in the article below.
Bryce Young Injury Status
Young is currently not on the injured list.
Bryce Young 2023 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|20-for-38 (52.6%), 146 YDS (3.8 YPA), 1 TD, 2 INT
|3 CAR, 17 YDS, 0 TD
Bryce Young Fantasy Insights
- In Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, Young posted 7.5 fantasy points, amassing 146 passing yards with one touchdown and two picks while chipping in 17 rushing yards with his legs.
Other Panthers Players
Bryce Young 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|20
|38
|146
|1
|2
|3
|17
|0
