In Week 10 of the 2023 season, Alex Cook and the Carolina Panthers will meet the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. If you're looking for Cook's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Alex Cook Injury Status

Cook is currently not on the injured list.

Alex Cook 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Alex Cook 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 9 Colts 0.0 1.0 7 0 0

