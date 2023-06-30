The Atlanta Dream (5-8) welcome in the Washington Mystics (9-5) after dropping four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 30, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-2.5) 164.5 -145 +125
BetMGM Mystics (-2.5) 164.5 -135 +110
PointsBet Mystics (-2.5) 164.5 -145 +110
Tipico Mystics (-1.5) 164.5 -130 +100

Dream vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Dream have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • Washington has covered the spread five times this season (5-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-5 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.
  • A total of three out of the Mystics' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • So far this season, eight out of the Dream's 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

