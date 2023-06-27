Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .268.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 55 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (15.4%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has driven home a run in 29 games this season (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 50.0% of his games this year (39 of 78), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.297
|AVG
|.238
|.356
|OBP
|.314
|.458
|SLG
|.430
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|24
|37/14
|K/BB
|42/16
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Ryan (8-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.98 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went nine scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.98 ERA ranks 14th, .907 WHIP ranks second, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
