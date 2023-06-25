Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .762 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Levi Stoudt on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

Levi Stoudt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +135) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -238)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .236 with 13 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 49 walks.

He ranks 117th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Olson has recorded a hit in 48 of 76 games this season (63.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (23.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (27.6%), homering in 7% of his plate appearances.

In 43.4% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (53.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .238 AVG .234 .351 OBP .347 .537 SLG .531 20 XBH 18 12 HR 12 29 RBI 28 45/25 K/BB 53/24 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings