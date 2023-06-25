Sunday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Atlanta Braves (49-27) squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds (41-36) at 1:40 PM ET (on June 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-6 victory for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (6-6) versus the Reds and Levi Stoudt.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 7, Reds 6.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last three games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.
  • This season, the Braves have won 42 out of the 65 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.
  • Atlanta has a record of 23-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 62.3% chance to win.
  • Atlanta has scored 421 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 18 Rockies W 14-6 Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
June 20 @ Phillies W 4-2 Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
June 22 @ Phillies W 5-1 Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
June 23 @ Reds L 11-10 AJ Smith-Shawver vs Luke Weaver
June 24 @ Reds W 7-6 Jared Shuster vs Graham Ashcraft
June 25 @ Reds - Charlie Morton vs Levi Stoudt
June 26 Twins - Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray
June 27 Twins - Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan
June 28 Twins - AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kenta Maeda
June 30 Marlins - Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing
July 1 Marlins - Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.