Stephanie Meadow is in eighth place, with a score of -1, following the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Looking to wager on Stephanie Meadow at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stephanie Meadow Insights

Meadow has finished under par six times and posted seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score in two of her last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over her last 14 rounds, Meadow has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five events, Meadow has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

She has made the cut in three of her past five events.

In her past five appearances, Meadow has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 38 -3 263 0 14 0 1 $174,002

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Meadow's past two appearances at this tournament, she has finished among the top 10 every time, and her average finish has been ninth.

Meadow made the cut in each of her two most recent entries to this event.

Meadow finished eighth when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 6,621 yards this week, which is 403 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Meadow has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,542 yards, while Baltusrol GC will be 6,621 yards this week.

Meadow's Last Time Out

Meadow shot poorly on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.10 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 32) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which was strong enough to place her in the 94th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.09).

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Meadow shot better than 86% of the field (averaging 4.45 strokes).

Meadow recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Meadow had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.1).

Meadow's seven birdies or better on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the field average (3.0).

At that most recent outing, Meadow's par-4 performance (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Meadow ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4) with 11 on the 20 par-5 holes.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 20 par-5s, but Meadow finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Meadow Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Meadow's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.