The Carolina Panthers right now have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

A total of eight Panthers games last season went over the point total.

While Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense with 349.8 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

Last season the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they had only two road victories.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

In the NFC South the Panthers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games with the Saints.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, hauling in 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

In 15 games, Chuba Hubbard rushed for 466 yards (31.1 per game) and two TDs.

Frankie Luvu registered one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +6600 2 September 18 Saints - +3000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3000 4 October 1 Vikings - +6600 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2000 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2000 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +10000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6600 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1600 12 November 26 @ Titans - +12500 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +3000 15 December 17 Falcons - +6600 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

