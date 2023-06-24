Jason Day will compete at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at the par-70, 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Jason Day Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Day has finished better than par on five occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 12 rounds played.

Day has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Day has won one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in one of his past five appearances.

Day has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 18 -10 276 1 14 2 6 $5.2M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Day's past seven appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 four times, including two top-10 finishes. His average finish has been 19th.

Day made the cut in five of his past seven entries in this event.

The most recent time Day played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The courses that Day has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,330 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Day's Last Time Out

Day was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.30-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 12th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.15).

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Day was better than just 4% of the field (averaging 5.33 strokes).

Day carded a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Day had three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Day's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average (4.1).

At that last outing, Day's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Day ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 2.9.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Day had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Day Odds to Win: +5000

