The Travelers Championship is in progress, and after the second round Emiliano Grillo is in 10th place at -8.

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Grillo has finished better than par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in four rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five events, Grillo has finished atop the leaderboard once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Grillo has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 30 -6 279 1 20 6 7 $3.8M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Grillo's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 46th.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Grillo last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this event.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

The courses that Grillo has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,336 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo was relatively mediocre on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.1 strokes to finish in the 59th percentile of the field.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open placed him in the 47th percentile.

Grillo was better than only 12% of the field at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Grillo carded a birdie or better on four of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Grillo carded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.6).

Grillo recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that last competition, Grillo carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Grillo ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 2.9.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Grillo underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Grillo Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Grillo's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

