The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is underway, and A Lim Kim is currently in 86th place with a score of +4.

A Lim Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds played.

She has finished with the best score of the day in two of her last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In her past five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

In her past five appearances, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 28 -6 266 0 20 3 3 $759,167

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Kim has had an average finish of 68th with a personal best of 50th at this tournament.

Kim made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

The most recent time Kim played this event was in 2023, and she finished 86th.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 71 that's 6,621 yards.

The average course Kim has played in the past year has been 53 yards shorter than the 6,621 yards Baltusrol GC will be at for this event.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 14th percentile on par 3s at the Mizuho Americas Open , with an average of 3.25 strokes on the four par-3 holes.

Her 4.50-stroke average on the 10 par-4 holes at the Mizuho Americas Open ranked in the third percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.10).

On the four par-5 holes at the Mizuho Americas Open , Kim was better than only 23% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Kim did not card a birdie on any of the four par-3s at the Mizuho Americas Open (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the four par-3s at the Mizuho Americas Open , Kim had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.3).

Kim recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 4.8 on the 10 par-4s at the Mizuho Americas Open .

At that last tournament, Kim's par-4 performance (on 10 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Kim ended the Mizuho Americas Open registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Mizuho Americas Open , Kim had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.9.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

