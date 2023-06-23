Currently the Carolina Panthers have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Panthers games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

While Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense with 349.8 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last year, but they won only twice on the road.

When favored, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year with the Eagles.

In 14 games for the Saints, Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

Adam Thielen had 70 receptions for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Vikings.

On the ground, Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and accumulated 466 yards (31.1 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Frankie Luvu compiled 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and one interception in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +6600 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3300 4 October 1 Vikings - +5000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2000 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +10000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6600 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1400 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +6600 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

