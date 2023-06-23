On Friday, Ozzie Albies (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .267 with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 20 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Albies is batting .292 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Albies has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this year (49 of 74), with multiple hits 19 times (25.7%).

In 21.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 29 games this season (39.2%), Albies has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (21.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (39.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .245 AVG .291 .303 OBP .336 .437 SLG .575 12 XBH 20 8 HR 9 27 RBI 26 27/12 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 2

