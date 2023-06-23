On Friday, Eddie Rosario (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 154 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .269 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 13 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 122nd and he is 12th in slugging.

In 62.5% of his games this year (40 of 64), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (28.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (31.3%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (14.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 26 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 27 .275 AVG .261 .309 OBP .306 .519 SLG .522 15 XBH 13 8 HR 5 23 RBI 14 35/7 K/BB 21/6 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings