On Thursday, Orlando Arcia (batting .412 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .341 with nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Arcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Arcia has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Arcia has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 23 of 52 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .359 AVG .316 .421 OBP .372 .495 SLG .481 8 XBH 7 3 HR 3 15 RBI 10 24/10 K/BB 14/7 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings