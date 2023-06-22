Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Eddie Rosario (.811 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Phillies Player Props
|Braves vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Phillies
|Braves vs Phillies Odds
|Braves vs Phillies Prediction
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 13 walks while batting .271.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Rosario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .667 with five homers over the course of his last games.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this season (40 of 63), with multiple hits 18 times (28.6%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (17.5%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (31.7%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (14.3%).
- In 41.3% of his games this year (26 of 63), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|26
|.275
|AVG
|.267
|.309
|OBP
|.313
|.519
|SLG
|.533
|15
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|14
|35/7
|K/BB
|20/6
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (6-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.66), 19th in WHIP (1.099), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.