Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will hit the field on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park against Bryce Elder, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 128 total home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .480 slugging percentage.

The Braves are second in the majors with a .269 batting average.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (399 total, 5.5 per game).

The Braves are second in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game, the ninth-best average in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.280).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Elder has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Elder is aiming for his 15th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies W 8-1 Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/22/2023 Phillies - Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 6/23/2023 Reds - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds - Away Jared Shuster Luke Weaver 6/25/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Ben Lively 6/26/2023 Twins - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins - Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan

