Travis d'Arnaud -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .260.

d'Arnaud has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (16 of 27), with more than one hit six times (22.2%).

Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (11.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.6% of his games this season, d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 .325 AVG .217 .426 OBP .266 .675 SLG .267 6 XBH 3 4 HR 0 10 RBI 4 5/7 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings