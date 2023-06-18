Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .272 with four doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- In 60.0% of his 25 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 12.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- d'Arnaud has an RBI in eight of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.0% of his games this season (nine of 25), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.343
|AVG
|.228
|.439
|OBP
|.254
|.714
|SLG
|.281
|5
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|4
|4/6
|K/BB
|13/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.31 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In eight games this season, the 35-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
