Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Marcell Ozuna -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .241 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 33 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has gone deep in 21.8% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has had an RBI in 19 games this season (34.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (41.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|23
|.248
|AVG
|.231
|.317
|OBP
|.333
|.469
|SLG
|.500
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|12
|29/12
|K/BB
|17/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.31).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 98 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In eight games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.72, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
