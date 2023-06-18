Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Rockies on June 18, 2023
Ryan McMahon and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves square off at Truist Park on Sunday (beginning at 1:35 PM ET).
Braves vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Morton Stats
- Charlie Morton (5-6) will take the mound for the Braves, his 14th start of the season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- In 13 starts this season, Morton has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 31st, 1.440 WHIP ranks 60th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 12
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|8
|3
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|4.2
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|9
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|5.1
|7
|2
|2
|9
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 45 RBI (93 total hits). He's also swiped 30 bases.
- He's slashing .326/.401/.565 so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
Ozzie Albies Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has 71 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 19 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .263/.315/.496 on the season.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 15
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has collected 69 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .271/.351/.490 on the season.
- McMahon will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and three RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 14
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .295/.351/.464 on the year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
