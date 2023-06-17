Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 92 hits and an OBP of .401 to go with a slugging percentage of .569. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is fifth in slugging.

In 53 of 70 games this year (75.7%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (40.0%).

He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has had at least one RBI in 41.4% of his games this season (29 of 70), with more than one RBI nine times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 41 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .306 AVG .351 .380 OBP .425 .469 SLG .679 17 XBH 20 3 HR 12 18 RBI 27 23/18 K/BB 19/16 16 SB 14

Rockies Pitching Rankings