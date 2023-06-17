How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II will take the field against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.7 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 118 home runs in total.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB with a .470 slugging percentage.
- The Braves rank second in the majors with a .265 batting average.
- Atlanta is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (371 total).
- The Braves rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .335.
- The Braves' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.279).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Bryce Elder (4-1) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Elder is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the season.
- Elder will look to last five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Mason Englert
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-7
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Anderson
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Aaron Nola
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Hunter Greene
