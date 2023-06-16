How to Watch the Mariners vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
Bryan Woo gets the nod for the Seattle Mariners on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 18th in baseball with 74 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Seattle's .383 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.
- The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (297 total).
- The Mariners are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Mariners strike out 9.6 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- Seattle has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Mariners have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.216).
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 77 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 292 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.358 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners are sending Woo (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Kopech (3-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed five hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Kopech has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/11/2023
|Angels
|L 9-4
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Griffin Canning
|6/12/2023
|Marlins
|W 8-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/13/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Edward Cabrera
|6/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-1
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eury Pérez
|6/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Michael Kopech
|6/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Lucas Giolito
|6/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Lance Lynn
|6/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Gerrit Cole
|6/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Domingo Germán
|6/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Clarke Schmidt
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/14/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-4
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Grove
|6/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Bryan Woo
|6/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Logan Gilbert
|6/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Bryce Miller
|6/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Andrew Heaney
|6/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Martín Pérez
