The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .242 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 32 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 53), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (35.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (13.2%).

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (39.6%), including three games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 23 .250 AVG .231 .305 OBP .333 .481 SLG .500 11 XBH 9 7 HR 6 18 RBI 12 29/9 K/BB 17/11 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings