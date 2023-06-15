Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 92 hits and an OBP of .405 to go with a slugging percentage of .580. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna is batting .409 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 53 of 68 games this year (77.9%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (41.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.1% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.2% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (57.4%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.317
|AVG
|.351
|.386
|OBP
|.425
|.486
|SLG
|.679
|17
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|12
|17
|RBI
|27
|21/16
|K/BB
|19/16
|15
|SB
|14
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 36th, 1.263 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
