The Atlanta Braves, including Kevin Pillar (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is batting .261 with five doubles, six home runs and four walks.

Pillar has picked up a hit in 18 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 35), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Pillar has driven in a run in 12 games this season (34.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.6%).

He has scored in 13 of 35 games (37.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .206 AVG .293 .270 OBP .300 .441 SLG .552 4 XBH 7 2 HR 4 6 RBI 9 12/3 K/BB 11/1 2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings