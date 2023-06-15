The Connecticut Sun (8-2) take the court against the Atlanta Dream (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023 on Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO

Dream vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 87 Dream 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-14.4)

Connecticut (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 160.5

Dream vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta has three wins in games against the spread this year.

This season, four of Atlanta's games have hit the over.

Dream Performance Insights

Offensively the Dream are the fourth-ranked team in the league (82.6 points per game). On defense they are second-worst (86.3 points conceded per game).

In 2023, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (36.4 per game) but third-worst in rebounds allowed (37.4).

In terms of turnovers, the Dream are second-worst in the WNBA in committing them (16.1 per game). And they are ranked eighth in forcing them (13.4 per game).

The Dream make 7.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking fourth and fourth, respectively, in the WNBA.

The Dream give up 8.0 3-pointers per game and concede 33.9% from beyond the arc, ranking ninth and sixth, respectively, in the league.

In 2023, Atlanta has taken 30.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 69.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.1% of Atlanta's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 73.9% have been 2-pointers.

