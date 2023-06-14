As of June 18 the Carolina Panthers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, put them 23rd in the NFL.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Panthers games hit the over.

Carolina ranked fourth-worst in total offense (306.2 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 22nd with 349.8 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they had only two road wins.

When favored, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

The Panthers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year with the Eagles.

Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his throws, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games with the Saints.

Adam Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Vikings.

In 15 games, Chuba Hubbard rushed for 466 yards (31.1 per game) and two TDs.

On defense last year, Frankie Luvu helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +8000 2 September 18 Saints - +3000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3000 4 October 1 Vikings - +5000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +1800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +8000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +5000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1600 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +12500 14 December 10 @ Saints - +3000 15 December 17 Falcons - +8000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +12500

